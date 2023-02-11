Mililani connects late to eliminate Hilo in state soccer semifinal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mililani’s Parker Patterson helped his team to victory in overtime Friday, and it came at the expense of his hometown.

Mau Uiagalelei scored off an assist from Patterson at 86:25 as No. 1 seed Mililani beat No. 4 seed Hilo 1-0 in the Division I semifinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer Championships on at Waipahu.

Mililani, the OIA champion, will face ‘Iolani for the title today at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex’s main stadium. Mililani (15-0) has won six state titles, with the last coming in 2015.

“They’re a quality group that works really, really hard for each other,” Mililani coach Steven McGehee said. “That’s all we can ask for is they continue to do that. We have one more game left and that’s all we can ask for. We’re where we want to be and now we have to finish it off.

Hilo couldn’t clear a corner kick and Patterson wound up with the ball in front of the goal and slotted a pass to Uiagalelei, who was unmarked on the right side.

“I just saw my boy, Park. He just laid the ball off and I was in the right place at the right time,” Uiagalelei said.

Said Patterson: “I just happened to see (the ball), I went for it, I got it and I was trying to take the shot, but I saw Mau on the other side, so I tried to get it to him and he finished it.”

Patterson said he spent his entire life in Hilo before his family moved to Oahu his freshman year.

“I know the whole team there. They’re all my family over there,” Patterson said of the Vikings.

Hilo’s best chance to score in the first half came in the 25th on Noa Quintana’s blast from 25 yards that was punched over the crossbar by Trojans goalkeeper Maddux Flanders.

Mililani’s best scoring opportunity before halftime came in the 31st on Andre Estaniqui’s shot from 23 yards that was spilled by Hilo goalkeeper Keona Delaries, who immediately pounced on the ball.

Mililani came close in the 57th on Estaniqui’s free kick from the left side that was saved by Delaries. The ball was loose for a moment, but it was deflected right back to Delaries.

Hilo, the BIIF champion, lost to King Kekaulike 3-1 in last year’s state final.

“Hilo did so well preparing and they’ve looked good all season long,” McGehee said. “There’s a reason they went undefeated through their league and gotten to where they have the last two years.”

The Trojans lost in the quarterfinals last year to Kaiser.

“We remember last year. We had one of the best teams we’ve ever had, I’ve ever played with,” Uiagalelei said. “We didn’t make it as far as we wanted to. Stuff happens and a bounceback this year.”

Hilo (10-1-2) will face Kalani for third place today at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 19.