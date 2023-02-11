comscore Mililani connects late to eliminate Hilo in state soccer semifinal
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani connects late to eliminate Hilo in state soccer semifinal

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Tayeden Lau (10) and Hilo’s Isaac Knell (12) collide as they battle for the ball.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Mililani’s Tayeden Lau (10) and Hilo’s Isaac Knell (12) collide as they battle for the ball.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Parker Patterson kicked the ball downfield during the Division I semifinal against Hilo on Friday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Mililani’s Parker Patterson kicked the ball downfield during the Division I semifinal against Hilo on Friday.

Mililani’s Parker Patterson helped his team to victory in overtime Friday, and it came at the expense of his hometown. Read more

Previous Story
Holloway returning to octagon on April 15

Scroll Up