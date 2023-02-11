Mililani connects late to eliminate Hilo in state soccer semifinal
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s Tayeden Lau (10) and Hilo’s Isaac Knell (12) collide as they battle for the ball.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s Parker Patterson kicked the ball downfield during the Division I semifinal against Hilo on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree