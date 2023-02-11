comscore Saint Louis holds off Campbell to repeat as state champs
Saint Louis holds off Campbell to repeat as state champs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket around Campbell forward Mason Muaau.

    Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket around Campbell forward Mason Muaau.

  Jordan Posiulai of Saint Louis shot the ball over Campbell's Mason Muaau during the second half on Friday.

    Jordan Posiulai of Saint Louis shot the ball over Campbell’s Mason Muaau during the second half on Friday.

The Crusaders did it with gritty team defense, containing a Campbell squad that was on a hot streak in the postseason. Sophomore Pupu Sepulona led the way with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Read more

