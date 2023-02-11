Hawaii QB Yellen making his move in early spring practices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That whistling in the 35 mph wind was Joey Yellen whipping another pass to a University of Hawaii receiver at the Ching Complex’s football field.

Six months after transferring from Pittsburgh and four months after ceding the starting quarterback’s job, Yellen has impressed in the first four practices of the Rainbow Warriors’ spring training.

Head coach Timmy Chang has likened Yellen to Nick Rolovich, who rebounded from a difficult 2000 season to set several UH passing records in 2001.

“Rolo was one of the best quarterbacks who played here,” Chang said of his former teammate. “If Rolo had another two years, three years or so, imagine what he would have done with this offense. I see Joey in (Rolovich). It’s his frame (6 feet 3, 215 pounds). It’s his demeanor. It’s his ability to throw the ball, understand where the ball needs to go on time. He’s not going to wow you with his athleticism, but he’s going to distribute the ball, and that’s what reminds me the most of Rolo.”

Brayden Schager is atop the six-quarterback depth chart this spring. But Chang, who will call the offensive plays this season, said there is talent — and competition — in the quarterback room.

“Schager gets the No. 1 spot, but Joey’s right there,” Chang said. “He’s competing. He’s throwing the ball right underneath the chin (of a receiver). He’s understanding the standard of distributing the ball. I love where he’s at. He’s in a good place. He’s calmer, confident, and he understands.”

This season, the Warriors are fully invested in a run-and-shoot offense, in which the receivers select routes based on the defensive coverage. The scheme can stretch the field vertically in a few seconds. Mission Viejo High used some run-and-shoot concepts when the California-reared Yellen was a 4-star prospect there. Yellen played at Arizona State and then Pittsburgh before joining the Warriors.

“I like it a lot,” Yellen said of the Warriors’ four-wide offense. “There’s reasoning behind everything. It reminds me a lot of my offense in high school, which was really good. It’s a lot about deciphering coverages pre-snap and making that decide who your read is post-snap. It’s really simplifying the game. It’s been good so far. I’m excited about where we’re going.”

Yellen said Chang has been helpful in explaining the rationale for each play.

“It helps you figure out why we’re calling this play against this coverage, what we want to achieve,” Yellen said. “And it gives you a better idea how to work through progression, and maybe simplify and quicken up certain routes.”

Last season, Yellen’s average of 2.36 seconds on a dropback pass was the quickest release among the UH quarterbacks. In the nearly two months between the end of the 2022 season and spring training, Yellen mastered his footwork.

“It’s unique,” Yellen said of the specific cleat placements needed for each route. “It’s more natural. I feel you’re getting your momentum going a lot. You get a lot more rhythm with it, which Coach Chang is always harping on. I like the footwork.”

Yellen’s self-evaluations led to tinkering with his throwing motion the past few years. He said he spent autumn Sundays rooting for All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning. “I love how much knowledge he had playing the game,” said Yellen, who wears Manning’s No. 18. “He showed how much control and effect you have on a game as a quarterback. He was kind of like a super hero to me growing up.”