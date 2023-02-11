Scoreboard – Feb. 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Minnesota-Crookston vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

College: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division I Soccer Championships: Final: Mililani vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Third place: Kalani vs. Hilo, 3 p.m. at Field No. 19. Fifth place: Punahou vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division II Soccer Championships: Final: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m. at main stadium. Third place: Island School vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 5. Fifth place: Waialua vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic, Utah Tech vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 1 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Championships, diving semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; swimming, 1 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Arizona vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Championships, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Minnesota-Crookston vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

BASKETBALL PacWest: Holy Names vs. Chaminade. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic, Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, noon. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.