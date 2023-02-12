Editorial | Letters Letter: Civil complaints led to coach’s arrest Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The recent arrest of youth basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on charges of possession of child pornography highlights the important role of civil claims in protecting children from sexual predators (“Ex-Punahou coach allegedly ‘a prolific and aggressive child predator’,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The recent arrest of youth basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on charges of possession of child pornography highlights the important role of civil claims in protecting children from sexual predators (“Ex-Punahou coach allegedly ‘a prolific and aggressive child predator’,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9). Yuen’s alleged behavior first came to light as a result of civil cases brought by former members of the Punahou girls basketball team. Passage of two bills currently before the Legislature (House Bill 582 and Senate Bill 238) will protect the rights of survivors to bring cases by extending the time limit for filing complaints. Each survivor should be provided the time to speak when they are ready and then their voices will serve to protect others. Mark Gallagher Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Ala Wai Harbor parking