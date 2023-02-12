Letter: Civil complaints led to coach’s arrest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent arrest of youth basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on charges of possession of child pornography highlights the important role of civil claims in protecting children from sexual predators (“Ex-Punahou coach allegedly ‘a prolific and aggressive child predator’,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9).

Yuen’s alleged behavior first came to light as a result of civil cases brought by former members of the Punahou girls basketball team. Passage of two bills currently before the Legislature (House Bill 582 and Senate Bill 238) will protect the rights of survivors to bring cases by extending the time limit for filing complaints.

Each survivor should be provided the time to speak when they are ready and then their voices will serve to protect others.

Mark Gallagher

Kailua

