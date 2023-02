Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congratulations to Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads and the Senate Judiciary members for unanimously passing Senate Bill 160. This bill would create safer roads for everyone. Read more

Congratulations to Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads and the Senate Judiciary members for unanimously passing Senate Bill 160. This bill would create safer roads for everyone.

Lowering the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level to 0.05 is a best practice to prevent alcohol-impaired driving. The purpose of the bill is not about drinking; it is about reducing alcohol-impaired crashes, fatalities and related consequences.

This bill would improve the health and safety for all people in Hawaii. Please ensure that SB 160 continues to progress and becomes law.

Cynthia Okazaki

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter