Letter: Police in Waikiki fail to act on complaints

The Honolulu police need to do their job and enforce the law. Every time we spend a day on Waikiki, there are numerous homeless people fighting, drinking alcohol, letting their dogs run loose on the beach, playing blaring music. When I politely asked them to turn down their music, they tell me in no uncertain terms: “That’s not happening.”

The police finally agreed to send an officer down, but they never bothered appearing.

I appreciate that the police department has a poor reputation, with a former police chief incarcerated for corruption and other officers recently being disciplined for their conduct. Having said that, isn’t this an opportunity for the police to regain some trust and respect from the public by enforcing the law and not ignoring legitimate complaints?

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

