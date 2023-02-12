comscore Letter: Police in Waikiki fail to act on complaints
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Police in Waikiki fail to act on complaints

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu police need to do their job and enforce the law. Every time we spend a day on Waikiki, there are numerous homeless people fighting, drinking alcohol, letting their dogs run loose on the beach, playing blaring music. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Ala Wai Harbor parking

Scroll Up