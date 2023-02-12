comscore ‘For Your Consideration’ spotlights spoken word at Manoa Valley Theatre
  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Spoken word artists Shawn William, left, and Prentice Powell will perform at Manoa Valley Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Black History Month observances continue Friday and Saturday with veteran spoken word artists Prentice Powell and Shawn William bringing their two-man “For Your Consideration ‘24 Tour” to town for a two-nighter at Manoa Valley Theatre. Read more

