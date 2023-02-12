‘For Your Consideration’ spotlights spoken word at Manoa Valley Theatre

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Black History Month observances continue Friday and Saturday with veteran spoken word artists Prentice Powell and Shawn William bringing their two-man “For Your Consideration ‘24 Tour” to town for a two-nighter at Manoa Valley Theatre. Read more

Black History Month observances continue Friday and Saturday with veteran spoken word artists Prentice Powell and Shawn William bringing their two-man “For Your Consideration ‘24 Tour” to town for a two-nighter at Manoa Valley Theatre.

Friends and colleagues for more than 20 years, Powell and William will be sharing their observations on fatherhood, love, relationships, childhood traumas, depression and the challenges that confront many African Americans in contemporary America.

Although they first met as rival comics on the streets of Oakland, Powell and William are a tight team who enjoy playing off each other when they share the stage. Their strength as solo artists is also part of their partnership.

Powell and William will be recording the Honolulu shows for possible use on a “live” album that will be released later this year.

Tickets, which cost $35 to $75, are available at ­manoavalleytheatre.com.