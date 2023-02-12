comscore ‘iHula’ at Paliku Theatre delves into dancers’ lives
Features

‘iHula’ at Paliku Theatre delves into dancers’ lives

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • BRAD GODA PHOTOS COURTESY PALIKU THEATRE Kaipo Dudoit and Alysia Kepaa

    BRAD GODA PHOTOS COURTESY PALIKU THEATRE

    Kaipo Dudoit and Alysia Kepaa

  • BRAD GODA PHOTOS COURTESY PALIKU THEATRE Reece Flores, from left, Alysia Kepaa, Aren Iverson and Thomalin Sirivattha star in Ryan Okinaka’s award-­winning play, “iHula.”

    BRAD GODA PHOTOS COURTESY PALIKU THEATRE

    Reece Flores, from left, Alysia Kepaa, Aren Iverson and Thomalin Sirivattha star in Ryan Okinaka’s award-­winning play, “iHula.”

Preserving and perpetuating traditional culture can be a challenging task in the 21st century. Read more

Previous Story
Morning coffee cruise offers liquid pleasure

Scroll Up