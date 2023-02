Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 49-50

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-na finds out Yeol-mae is her daughter, but she puts that fact aside as she believes she’s gone too far to go back. She feels pressured by both Pil-du and Chung-yi. Ji-na remembers seeing Pil-du give money to Moo-shim and heads to question Pil-du.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-na threatens to jump and Moo-shim has an accident trying to rescue her. Ji-na feels guilty seeing Moo-shim being carried away in an ambulance but tells herself that she’s not responsible. Seeing Moo-shim dead, Shi-joon breaks down in tears.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 29-30

6:45 p.m. Monday

The ship is taken over by armed thugs. Ruthless, violent men threaten the crew. The gang members pressure the staff to operate on their boss. The surgery goes awry when it is discovered that there is no blood available for a transfusion. Eun Jae and the staff make a difficult decision for the gang boss.

Episodes 31-32

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Hyun is in a dire situation after getting shot. Eun Jae ignores Hyun after the surgery. The hospital ship preps for a cruise after a turbulent night. They depart only to face another crisis.

“Secret House”

Episodes 81-82

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Joo-hong questions her father’s fall. Tae-hee accuses Ji-hwan of not believing her. Joo-hong asks the police to reopen the case. Tae-hyung forbids Joo-hong from leaving. Tae-hee ends up in a holding cell.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Mystery man Lee Dong-chul shows up. Tae-hyung asks Tae-hee whether or not Dong-chul is her father. Dong-chul blurts out that Sook-jin is his first love. Dong-chul is kidnapped.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 13

7:50 p.m. Friday

Driven by revenge against Damdeok, Seol Doan decides to bow down to the Houyan emperor Murong Chui. Gae Yeonsu decides to face Damdeok head-on. Damdeok tries to come up with a plan involving Dol Bisu, Yeo Seokgae and Cheongun.

Episode 14

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After some friction between the Central Army and Cheongun, Gae Yeonsu and his faction try to remove Cheongun, but the king proposes a competition between the two. A victory by Cheongun would give them official status, but Gae Yeonsu’s faction is confident that the Central Army will prevail.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.