comscore Kauai groups seek greater scrutiny of Waimea hydro project
Hawaii News

Kauai groups seek greater scrutiny of Waimea hydro project

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

West Kauai community groups have filed suit against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for failing to provide enough environmental scrutiny over a $200 million hydropower project proposed for the Waimea River. Read more

Waianae landowner is ordered to close illegal gun range

