Rainbow Wahine split softball doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team experienced both ends of run-rule blowouts on the second day of the Paradise Classic on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Ka‘ena Keliinoi hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Mya’Liah Bethea added a three-run shot in UH’s eight-run third inning in a 16-2 Rainbow Wahine rout of Saint Mary’s in a game shortened to five innings. Izabella Martinez drove in four runs in support of Brianna Lopez, who went four innings and earned her second win of the tournament.

UH then gave up an eight-run first inning in a 12-3 loss to Utah Tech in five innings. The Trailblazers sent 13 hitters to the plate with RBI doubles from Oaklee Trapp and Tanya Windle highlighting their six hits. Windle added an RBI triple in the third inning and Baldwin alumna LB Kahahawai-Kekona’s run-scoring double gave Utah Tech an 11-0 lead.

UH’s Rachel Sabourin broke up the shutout in the bottom of the third with her second home run of the tournament.

The Paradise Classic closes today with UH (3-1) facing Utah Tech at 10 a.m. and Saint Mary’s at noon.