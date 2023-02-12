comscore Rainbow Wahine split softball doubleheader
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine split softball doubleheader

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

The University of Hawaii softball team experienced both ends of run-rule blowouts on the second day of the Paradise Classic on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Feb. 11, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 12, 2023

Scroll Up