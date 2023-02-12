‘Iolani adds another title in boys state soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ‘Iolani boys soccer team won its 10th state title and it all came down to less than an inch.

Noah Scherman, Ian Yogi, Brett Nakao and Keane Palmer converted penalty kicks as No. 2 seed ‘Iolani beat No. 1 seed Mililani 2-1 (4-3 PKs) in the final of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division I Soccer Championships on Saturday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex’s main stadium.

“We’ve faced adversity. We’ve been down, been able to come back,” ‘Iolani co-coach Grant Fukuda said. “The boys showed grit today. It stems from their belief in each other and their trust in each other, the love they have for one another.”

Andre Estaniqui, Mililani’s fifth shooter, had a chance to extend the shootout, but his shot went off the crossbar.

The Raiders’ Kaleb Abara missed his PK and the Trojans’ Kai Martin also missed. Both were their team’s first shooters.

Tanner Shum was in goal for ‘Iolani during the shootout, while Mililani alternated Kobi Miyamoto and Maddux Flanders.

“PKs, you have a 50-50 chance,” Shum said. “I just pick a side and go as far as I can.”

The Trojans’ Keegan McGehee, Xander Tamashiro and Parker Patterson made their penalty kicks.

Mililani scored at 4:10 on Tamashiro’s header after a scramble in front of the goal. Mau Uiagalelei sent a corner kick into the middle of the penalty box. The ball bounced off a Raiders player and popped up to Tamashiro, who finished the goal.

“Four minutes in, we’re already down 1-0,” Scherman said. “This is what we practice every day whenever we scrimmage, we start one goal down to get the mindset to at least get one to stay in it. It all paid off.”

‘Iolani’s best opportunity to score before halftime came on Abara’s 25-yard free kick that bounced off the crossbar. It was the final action of the first half.

In the 45th minute, the Raiders’ Keao Kawaakoa controlled the ball in front of the goal and fired a shot that Miyamoto saved to his right.

In the 57th, Mililani defender Trevor Kurasaki, while standing on the goal line, headed a shot by ‘Iolani’s Kekama Kane out of harm’s way.

The Raiders tied it at 1-1 on Abara’s penalty kick to the top right side of the goal at 59:57. The PK was awarded after Scherman was taken down in the penalty box.

“I touched it right through two defenders and I wanted to shoot it, but they both clipped me at the same time. No doubt that’s a penalty,” Scherman said.

Abara said: “It was a great win by Noah Scherman to win the PK. I knew it was going to be a decisive moment in this game. I just focused on converting that PK.”

In the 71st, Mililani’s Martin received a through ball and fired a shot that was saved by Shum, who slid down and reached to his right to stop the shot.

In the 73rd, Estaniqui fought off a couple of Raiders defenders and sent a shot off the right side netting.

Late in the first overtime, Estaniqui controlled the ball 20 yards out and fired a shot to the top left corner that forced Shum to dive and block the ball.

In the second overtime, Tamashiro nearly ended it in spectacular fashion for the Trojans with his bicycle kick going just wide left.

Midway through the overtime, Martin put the ball in the back of the net, but Mililani was called for offside.