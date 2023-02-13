comscore Kekahuna, pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges
Kekahuna, pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges

A 46-year-old Waipahu man, who allegedly drove his car into a 37-year-old woman Feb. 1 while she was pushing her infant in a stroller at the Mililani Walmart parking lot, pleaded not guilty today to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Desmond Kekahuna was arraigned before Judge Christine Kuriyama, who set trial for April 17 before Judge Rowena Somerville.

Police said Kekahuna did not know the woman, Kristelle Taliulu, who he allegedly struck with his red Honda Fit and dragged her about 15 feet, reportedly breaking her legs, then allegedly beating her with a tire iron.

Her 6-month-old baby was uninjured.

Kekahuna’s assault charge stems from allegedly attacking a 40-year-old man who tried to help Taliulu, but was instead struck with a tire iron roughly 20 times on his head, arms and body.

