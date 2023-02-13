Man, 44, seriously injured in fireworks explosion in Kaneohe

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured after a firework went off in a cinder block in Kaneohe Sunday, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to Waikalua Road after a firework caused a cinder block to shatter, resulting in pieces of the cinder block striking the man to several parts of his body including his knee.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
