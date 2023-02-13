comscore Letter: ‘Horrors of socialism’ extremist political tool
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Horrors of socialism’ extremist political tool

  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.

Whatever possessed U.S. Rep. Ed Case to vote for the House resolution against “the horrors of socialism” (“How your lawmakers voted,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 6)? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Local officials must act to protect water

Scroll Up