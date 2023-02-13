Editorial | Letters Letter: Housing crisis requires swift Red Hill resolution Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With the increased emphasis on providing affordable housing via the City Council and the governor, the stakes to get Red Hill defueled cannot get any higher. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With the increased emphasis on providing affordable housing via the City Council and the governor, the stakes to get Red Hill defueled cannot get any higher. The Navy has yet to make substantial progress in defueling and has cited delays due to other contamination issues that have arisen recently. In addition, Oahu residents are being asked to conserve water while Red Hill is still the biggest urban water headache and aquifer threat. Jay Pineda Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Local officials must act to protect water