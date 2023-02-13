Letter: Housing crisis requires swift Red Hill resolution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the increased emphasis on providing affordable housing via the City Council and the governor, the stakes to get Red Hill defueled cannot get any higher. Read more

The Navy has yet to make substantial progress in defueling and has cited delays due to other contamination issues that have arisen recently.

In addition, Oahu residents are being asked to conserve water while Red Hill is still the biggest urban water headache and aquifer threat.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

