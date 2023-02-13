Letter: Transgender community enters women’s surfing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here we go again: Another women’s sport is being infiltrated by the transgender community. Read more

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton has announced that she won’t be competing in the 2023 World Surfing League competition due to a rule change that was announced by the WSL to allow transgender surfers to compete against women surfers in upcoming events.

The WSL claims the rule change was made in order to stay in line with the International Surfing Association. This is absolutely ridiculous. The only way this nonsense is going to stop is for all women surfers to boycott these events. I hope other women surfers have the same amount of courage that Bethany has displayed.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

