Letter: You may carry a gun, but beware using it

Do you really want to carry a gun? Keep in mind there is a big difference between carrying and using a gun.

The Second Amendment says that you have a right to bear arms. Nowhere does it say you have a right to shoot someone, or to assault someone, or even threaten someone with a gun.

So if you have a gun and carry it, that’s one thing. If you use it, it’s a different ball game. If you actually use it, it is likely you would face a judicial action.

Even if you successfully win on a ruling of self-defense, for example, it will still most likely cost you many thousands of dollars for your legal defense.

So before you get too carried away in favor of being able to carry a weapon, think ahead of the implications of what it is you actually are doing to yourself and your family.

Chuck Prentiss

Kailua

