High winds knocked down utility poles across the islands over the last few days, affecting thousands of island residents who lost power, some overnight.

On Kokea Street in Kalihi, between Dillingham Boulevard and North King Street, winds pulled down four adjacent poles; one fell on a car, as did power lines. That’s near the rail line that’s currently under construction, which passes down Dillingham Boulevard, crossing the Kapalama Canal and Kokea Street on its way to Kakaako.

Undergrounding the utilities could protect against high winds and hurricanes, but the costs often don’t pencil out, even when storm damage is factored in.