Hawaii’s lodging industry workers missing out, expert says

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>Everything goes up, but the wages didn’t go up to match everything else.”</strong> <strong>Jason Maxwell</strong> <em>Bartender, Waikiki Beach Marriott, pictured above at the Unite Here Local 5 office in downtown Honolulu</em>

Spending is up only if you own a hotel, not if you work there. That was the opinion of Paul Brewbaker, principal of TZ Economics, who presented data at the Pacific Asia Travel Association Hawaii chapter’s economic outlook on Jan. 31 that showed gross lodging receipts’ share of total visitor expenditures rose to 40% from 25% over the past 20 years. Read more

