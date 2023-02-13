comscore Honolulu mayor launches weekly ‘One O‘ahu’ podcast
Honolulu mayor launches weekly ‘One O‘ahu’ podcast

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi last week released the first episode of his new podcast, “The One O‘ahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi,” which features a discussion about affordable housing and answers to questions sent in by members of the public. Read more

