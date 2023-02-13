Honolulu mayor launches weekly ‘One O‘ahu’ podcast

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi last week released the first episode of his new podcast, “The One O‘ahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi,” which features a discussion about affordable housing and answers to questions sent in by members of the public. Read more

Mayor Rick Blangiardi last week released the first episode of his new podcast, “The One O‘ahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi,” which features a discussion about affordable housing and answers to questions sent in by members of the public.

Blangiardi said he named his podcast “One Oahu” “because we are all in this together.” Hosted by the mayor and city information officer Brandi Higa, the podcast will be released each Thursday and focus on city department leaders discussing issues facing local communities.

In the second episode, which will be released Thursday, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and Arts, Makanani Sala, will talk about observing Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai‘i, or Hawaiian Language Month, during February.

Among the topics slated for future episodes are public safety, homelessness and Honolulu’s high cost of living.

Members of the public will be able to listen to the podcast and submit questions for the mayor at www.oneoahu.org/podcast. However, a select number of questions will be selected for each episode, the city said.

Listeners will be able to follow the “One Oahu” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Podbean, Podchaser and PlayerFM.