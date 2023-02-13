Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade hoops splits with Holy Names By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 16 points and Jalen Brattain added 14 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Holy Names 64-56 on Sunday at McCabe Gym. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 16 points and Jalen Brattain added 14 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Holy Names 64-56 on Sunday at McCabe Gym. Braden Olsen added 12 points and Ross Reeves and Raazhel Watkins each added 11 for the Silverswords (13-14, 8-11 PacWest). Chaminade ended the game on a 19-6 run. Dale Currie scored 11 points for the Hawks (5-20, 2-15). >> Olivia Crigler scored 29 points and Selena Buttery grabbed 15 rebounds, but the Chaminade women lost to Holy Names 66-63. Dallas Martinez finished with 17 points for the Silverswords (1-24, 1-18 PacWest). Samantha Lemay-Zambrano scored 20 points for the Hawks (2-22, 1-15). Previous Story Television and radio - Feb. 12, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 13, 2023