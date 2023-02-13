comscore Chaminade hoops splits with Holy Names
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade hoops splits with Holy Names

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 16 points and Jalen Brattain added 14 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Holy Names 64-56 on Sunday at McCabe Gym. Read more

