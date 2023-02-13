Chaminade hoops splits with Holy Names

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 16 points and Jalen Brattain added 14 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Holy Names 64-56 on Sunday at McCabe Gym.

Braden Olsen added 12 points and Ross Reeves and Raazhel Watkins each added 11 for the Silverswords (13-14, 8-11 PacWest). Chaminade ended the game on a 19-6 run.

Dale Currie scored 11 points for the Hawks (5-20, 2-15).

>> Olivia Crigler scored 29 points and Selena Buttery grabbed 15 rebounds, but the Chaminade women lost to Holy Names 66-63.

Dallas Martinez finished with 17 points for the Silverswords (1-24, 1-18 PacWest).

Samantha Lemay-Zambrano scored 20 points for the Hawks (2-22, 1-15).