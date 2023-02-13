Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 13, 2023 Today Updated 10:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Tuesday No local sporting events scheduled. BASEBALL COLLEGE At Central Oahu Regional Park Saturday Game 1 Hawaii Pacific 8, Minn.-Crookston 6. W—Andrew Hauck. S—Daniel Cortez. Leading hitters—HPU: Cole Kashimoto 2 runs; Tejean Smith 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kota Suzuki 2 RBIs; Chase Taylor 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Richard Higa 2b. MC: Caden Headlee 3-5, 2b; Matt Nunn 2-5; Jake Hjelle HR, 2 runs; Ben Goelz 2 RBIs, 2b; Mike Hallquist 2-3, 2b, 3b; Teddy Giefer 2-5, HR. Game 2 Hawaii Pacific 9, Minn.-Crookston 8. W—D.J. Stephens. L—Derin Gaudette. Leading hitters—HPU: Cole Kashimoto 2 runs; Tejean Smith 2-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; D.J. Stephens 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Daniel Johnson 3-4, 2b; Kota Suzuki 2b; Travis Johnson 2b. MC: Caden Headlee 2-4; Danny Wensloff 3-5; Ben Goelz 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Mitch Goodwin 2-5, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Sawyer Satrom 2-5. Previous Story Television and radio – Feb. 13, 2023