Letter: Lassner an exemplary UH president we need

I cannot fathom why some state senators have expressed dissatisfaction and criticism toward University of Hawaii President David Lassner (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12).

Lassner has been an exemplary UH president during very difficult and challenging times. He has set an example by reducing his own salary and seeking to limit or scale back other excessive salaries of UH administrators.

Lassner has also resolved some major controversies in an appropriate peaceful and culturally fitting way. He inherited a lot of the difficulties he faced — for instance, the Mauna Kea telescope controversy. He has dealt with it in a nonconfrontational way, and hopefully, the huge telescope will not be built on land that is sacred and significant to many kanaka maoli.

Lassner is the type of people’s advocate and gentle soul we need as UH president. I wish him every success and hope the politicos will cease their unwarranted attacks on him and apologize.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

