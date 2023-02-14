comscore Letter: Lassner an exemplary UH president we need
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lassner an exemplary UH president we need

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I cannot fathom why some state senators have expressed dissatisfaction and criticism toward University of Hawaii President David Lassner (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Graduate students need union protections

Scroll Up