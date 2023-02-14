Letter: Make dream come true at Iolani Palace grounds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jim Bartels is smiling! Years ago in 1985, during a presentation to a docent training class, Bartels, who was the curator and managing director of Iolani Palace, said he hoped that one day automobiles would be eliminated from the grounds of the palace. Read more

Jim Bartels is smiling! Years ago in 1985, during a presentation to a docent training class, Bartels, who was the curator and managing director of Iolani Palace, said he hoped that one day automobiles would be eliminated from the grounds of the palace.

Please let his dream come true (“Paved palace,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). That would be a true tribute to a man who gave so much of himself to not only the staff and the volunteers, but to the palace itself. He was such a treasure.

Barbara Kula

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter