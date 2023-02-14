Letter: Visitors have made life better for Hawaii residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having lived in Hawaii for 48 years, I was and am committed to promoting the visitor industry. Read more

Where do residents with the view that visitors create more problems than they bring support to the state, think the revenue support has come from? Where do they think the state would be without the visitors?

The visitor continues to return to the place that is perceived to be paradise. When you look at the violent crime on the mainland, and the dramatic weather conditions there, you can understand how lucky the people of Hawaii are to live in a place where 100% of the visitors can only dream about instead of living here.

My feeling is that the residents of Hawaii who are negative about visitors and make negative comments about what visitors are doing to Hawaii, better think seriously about jumping in and supporting the visitor industry or they may not have the positive future they have had for the last 40 years.

Kim Scoggins

Downtown Honolulu

