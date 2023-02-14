Editorial | Letters Letter: Visitors have made life better for Hawaii residents Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Having lived in Hawaii for 48 years, I was and am committed to promoting the visitor industry. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Having lived in Hawaii for 48 years, I was and am committed to promoting the visitor industry. Where do residents with the view that visitors create more problems than they bring support to the state, think the revenue support has come from? Where do they think the state would be without the visitors? The visitor continues to return to the place that is perceived to be paradise. When you look at the violent crime on the mainland, and the dramatic weather conditions there, you can understand how lucky the people of Hawaii are to live in a place where 100% of the visitors can only dream about instead of living here. My feeling is that the residents of Hawaii who are negative about visitors and make negative comments about what visitors are doing to Hawaii, better think seriously about jumping in and supporting the visitor industry or they may not have the positive future they have had for the last 40 years. Kim Scoggins Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Graduate students need union protections