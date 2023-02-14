comscore Off The News: A beetle that attacks coconut trees
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A beetle that attacks coconut trees

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

Imagine Hawaii without coconut palms. That’s the future that Kunia’s Coastline Landscape and Nursery general manager George Fleming warns of as he witnesses the damaging onslaught of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, which has already devastated coconut trees on Guam. Read more

Off The News: Winds knock down power lines

