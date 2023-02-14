Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to old-school diners, we all have our favorites. Read more

When it comes to old-school diners, we all have our favorites. Whether you’re craving saimin (regular or fried), simple cheeseburgers or breakfast combos, check out these longtime Oahu diners.

Forty Niner Restaurant

Open since 1947, Forty Niner Restaurant (98-110 Honomanu St.) is an Aiea institution serving “local food made by local people.”

The eatery is known for its breakfast entrées, ranging from Forty Niner Breakfast — two eggs any style, choice of meat and the restaurant’s special fried rice — to smoked meat with eggs. Take your pick from a variety of Loco Mocos — Da Original, Molokai pork roast, Dirty Hash or Forty Niner. The latter is a savory combo of Molokai pork roast and Forty Niner’s homemade burger.

If you’re craving something sweeter, go for hapa pancakes — drizzled with Nutella and coconut sauce — or Da Elvis, which features bacon and banana pancakes layered with creamy peanut butter and topped with whipped cream, banana syrup and bacon. Fried saimin, oxtail soup and the Forty Niner bento (garlic chicken, teri beef, fish, Spam, kamaboko and rice) are other local favorites.

Be sure to check out the restaurant’s variety of specials, including ube waffles, adobo fried rice omelet, guava sweetbread French toast, homemade chorizo hash, and egg and lemon ricotta pancakes.

Call 808-484-1940 or visit fortyninerhawaii.com.

Jack’s Restaurant

Located in Aina Haina, Jack’s Restaurant (820 W. Hind Dr. Ste. 119) is a neighborhood staple. The eatery has been serving the East Honolulu community since 1961 and is popular for its all-day breakfast menu.

Whether you’re craving pancakes, French toast or omelets, Jack’s has it all. Pro tip: If you order one of the breakfast sets, get the Jack’s biscuit and ask for it grilled. Set C, also known as Jack’s Suggestion — two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of rice/hash brown and toast/Jack’s biscuit — is a customer favorite.

Call 808-373-4034 or visit jacksrestauranthonolulu.com.

Kam Bowl Restaurant

Located in Kamehameha Shopping Center, Kam Bowl Restaurant (1620 N. School St.) is famous for its oxtail soup, which comes with white or brown rice. It’s topped with fresh Chinese parsley and green onions.

Pro tip: If you love this comforting dish, an extra-large size is available for dine-in only.

Other local favorites include KAM breakfast with two eggs, kalua pig plate and hamburger steak with brown gravy.

Call 808-841-0931.

Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen

Founded in 1935, Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (2746 Kaimuki Ave.) is famous for its okazu menu — which features a wide selection like corned beef hash tempura, nitsuke butterfish, inari sushi, namasu, chow fun noodles and more — but also serves traditional Japanese dishes with a local twist.

Sekiya’s serves up a variety of noodles ranging from saimin and fried saimin to soba and udon. Diners can also opt for full-course meals — like hamburger steak and beef teriyaki — which are served with miso soup, rice, tsukemono and tea.

Call 808-732-1656 or visit sekiyasrestaurant.com.

Shiro’s Saimin Haven

Shiro’s Saimin Haven opened in 1969 with the vision of serving comfort food at affordable prices to the local community. Founder Franz Shiro Matsuo had the idea of taking saimin — at the time, a humble snack — to the next level by pairing it with a variety of sides, meats and vegetables.

Today, the business has locations in both Aiea and Ewa Beach, and its saimin possibilities are endless. Choose from fried shrimp and Korean saimin (barbecue short ribs, kimchi, won ton, vegetables and garnishes) to Chinese roast pork and chicken katsu saimin.

The eatery even has specific creations like “The Ron Mizutani Special” — Hula Burga saimin with won ton, vegetables and garnishes — and “Dodonpa, The Ultimate King of Saimins,” complete with fried shrimp, roast beef, char siu, won ton, Chinese roast pork, luncheon meat, imitation crab, mushrooms, eggroll and vegetables.

Recently, Shiro’s added a dry mein entrée to its menu. The dish was originally a special collaboration with Sun Noodle, but stayed on the restaurant’s menu, due to its popularity. The noodles are boiled and fried, sauced right after cooking, and garnished with char siu, luncheon meat, lama bolo and green onions. Shiro’s dry mein also comes with a teri stick and dashi dipping broth.

Visit shiros-saimin.com.

Shige’s Saimin Stand

Next month, Shige’s Saimin Stand (70 Kukui St.) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary. The neighborhood spot is known for its housemade noodles.

Popular dishes include hamburger steak plate (make it more like a loco moco by adding an egg on top), barbecue stick, hamburger deluxe, wonton mein and curry saimin. The latter is a newer menu item.

Pro tip: The restaurant’s Mix Plate is another newer menu item. It used to be a “secret menu” entrée before, but it was so popular that Shige’s decided to add it to the regular menu.

Call 808-621-3621 or follow the biz on Instagram (@shigessaiminstand).

Liliha Bakery (The Original)

The OG Liliha Bakery location (515 N. Kuakini St.) opened on Aug. 20, 1950, and the bakery is known for treats like poi mochi doughnuts, Chantilly cake and Coco Puffs.

Hotcakes and the country style omelet are the most-sold dishes at this particular location.

Call 808-531-1651 or visit lilihabakery.com.