Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pizza Day was officially last week, but these superb slices can be celebrated on any particular day. Read more

National Pizza Day was officially last week, but these superb slices can be celebrated on any particular day.

Kalihi’s new pizza spot

Kirk’s Pizza (2030 Homerule St.) recently opened and offers both slices ($3-$4.50 each) and whole pizzas ($15-$30, depending on the size). Flavors change daily and can include selections like cheese, pepperoni, chicken bacon ranch, meatball Parm and a special of the day.

The business is currently cash only and is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Call 808-542-3326 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kirks.pizza).

Sunday special

Little G Café (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 208A) is a hidden gem on the second floor of the 808 Center. On select Sundays, the business features a “Sunday slice shop” special, during which slices of cheese pizza are $1 each. Other rotating pizza flavors — ranging from pepperoni and hot honey to cacio e pepe and clam and garlic — are also available. On Sunday Slice Shop days, Little G Café is open from 11 a.m. until sold out. The business is cash only.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@littlegcafe).

A unique flavor

Located on University Avenue, Study Hall Bar & Grill (1015 University Ave.) is more than just a dive bar. This recently opened spot is home to unique pizzas ($23.99), which come in flavors like shrimp scampi, chicken cordon bleu and chicken bacon pesto.

The gyro pizza is a must-have. It features a garlic butter crust topped with lamb gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, feta and tzatziki. Other popular dishes include salmon cakes ($16) with cilantro aioli and Reuben sandwich ($15.99), made with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread with fries on the side. Call 808-744-1115 or visit studyhall808.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).