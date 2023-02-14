comscore Army, Hawaii County battle fires at Pohakuloa Training Area
Hawaii News

Army, Hawaii County battle fires at Pohakuloa Training Area

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY The Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex fire.

    U.S. ARMY

    The Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex fire.

Firefighters continued Monday to battle two wildfires that the Army said began as the result of lightning strikes on Sunday afternoon at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Olu Campbell

Scroll Up