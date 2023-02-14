comscore DHHL nominee Ikaika Anderson to face hearing today
Hawaii News

DHHL nominee Ikaika Anderson to face hearing today

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Democratic Lt. Gubernatorial candidate Ikaika Anderson, left, talks with journalist Gina Mangieri during a forum and Q & A put on by the Democratic party in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Democratic Lt. Gubernatorial candidate Ikaika Anderson, left, talks with journalist Gina Mangieri during a forum and Q & A put on by the Democratic party in Honolulu.

Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to have the first of 20 department head nominees face confirmation in the state Senate today, in what is expected to be a contentious hearing that amounts to a public job interview. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Olu Campbell

Scroll Up