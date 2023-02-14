comscore Key players look back almost 30 years after Hawaii same-sex ruling
Key players look back almost 30 years after Hawaii same-sex ruling

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People attended a commemoration Monday at the state Capitol marking nearly 30 years since a Hawaii Supreme Court ruling found the state prohibition of same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Foley and Levinson received honorary plaques along with Judge Kevin Chang, above left, at the state Capitol.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, Dan Foley, the attorney who initiated the case, retired Justice Steven Levinson and professor Tom Ramsey gathered during Monday’s commemoration for the 30th anniversary of the marriage equality decision by the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Thirty years ago, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Steven Levinson wrote the decision that moved Hawaii, and the nation, closer to marriage equality: To deny same-sex couples the right to marry went against the state Constitution, Levinson wrote, and the state must allow it, without any compelling reason not to. Read more

