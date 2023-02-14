comscore Koko Head shooting complex still addressing safety concerns
Koko Head shooting complex still addressing safety concerns

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM An earthmover was at work Monday at the Koko Head shooting range in East Oahu for the current renovation project.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Koko Head Shooting Complex.

The Koko Head Shooting Complex will remain closed for at least another month while renovations, repairs and safety improvements continue at the facility, city officials said Monday. Read more

