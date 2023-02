Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Land Trust, a local nonprofit land trust, has named Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Since 2018 he has served as the community and government relations manager for Kamehameha Schools. He was previously a legacy lands specialist for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Campbell earned his Juris Doctor with an Environmental Law and Native Hawaiian Law Certificate from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He also serves on the Honolulu Economic Revitalization Commission and recently concluded his term as a member of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Forest Stewardship Committee.

