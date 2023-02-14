Tech View: Beware of recruitment or job offer scams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, we have been noticing an uptick in a scam that targets people who are looking to make a better life for themselves. Read more

Recently, we have been noticing an uptick in a scam that targets people who are looking to make a better life for themselves. Known as recruitment or job offer scams, this type of fraud is designed to trick people into applying for or accepting a fake job offer in order to steal their personal information or money. These scams can take many different forms, and it is important for job seekers to be aware of the signs of a job offer scam in order to protect themselves.

There are multiple variations to this scam, but two of the more common are:

The advance fee scam

In this type of scam, the victim is offered a job but is required to pay a fee in order to secure the position. The scammer might claim that the fee is for training materials, background checks or other legitimate-­sounding expenses. However, once the victim pays the fee, the job offer disappears, and the scammer is nowhere to be found.

The phishing scam

In this type of scam, the victim receives an email or other message that appears to be from a legitimate company offering a job. The message might contain a link that takes the victim to a fake website that looks like the company’s real website. The victim is then prompted to enter personal information, such as their name, address and Social Security number, which is used by the scammer to steal the victim’s identity.

How to protect yourself

There are a few things that job seekers can do to protect themselves from job offer scams. First and foremost, it is important to be cautious when applying for jobs online. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

It is always a good idea to do some research on the company to make sure that it is legitimate. If you are contacted by a company you are not familiar with, take the time to verify its existence and reputation before accepting a job offer.

If you are asked to pay a fee in order to secure a job, this is a red flag. Legitimate companies do not charge fees in order to apply for or accept a job.

Look closely at the communication sent to you. Is it from a valid company email address or a @gmail, @yahoo or other email? Legitimate companies will use their company email for business communication.

Finally, be careful about giving out personal information. Do not provide your Social Security number, bank account information or other sensitive information unless you are certain that the company is reputable and the job offer is real.

Job offer scams can have serious consequences for job seekers. By being aware of the signs of a job offer scam and taking steps to protect yourself, you can avoid falling victim to these types of scams and secure a legitimate job opportunity.

———

Jordan Silva serves as senior manager — service delivery for advanced services at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at Jordan.Silva@hawaiiantel.com.