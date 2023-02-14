Warriors earn 2 Big West volleyball honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Twin sweeps at Stanford netted top-ranked Hawaii two Big West men’s volleyball player of the week awards on Monday.

UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias’ production on the pins earned the junior the Big West Offensive Player of the Week honor. Middle blocker Guilherme Voss picked up the fourth Big West Defensive Player of the Week award of his career after leading UH’s top blocking performance of the season.

Mouchlias averaged 4.83 kills per set while hitting .462 in UH’s sweeps of then-No. 8 Stanford on Friday and Saturday. He led the Warriors with 12 kills while hitting .391 in UH’s 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 win in the opener. Mouchlias was even more efficient on Saturday in putting away 17 kills on 29 swings to hit .571 in a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory. He was charged with just five attack errors in his 52 attempts in the series and assisted on nine blocks.

Voss finished with five of UH’s eight blocks in the opener. He had five more on Saturday, including one solo, when the Warriors set a season high with 12 1/2 blocks. Offensively, he posted 11 kills on 17 error-free attacks to hit .647 against the Cardinal and served up two aces.

UH (9-0) remained the unanimous pick atop the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Poll released Monday. The Warriors return to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to face Concordia University Irvine (4-5) on Thursday and Friday in their first home matches since Jan. 20.

Pair of Hawaii Hilo hoops players honored

Hawaii Hilo guard Mandi Kawaha was named PacWest Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and Vulcans center Nadjrick Peat was selected the conference’s Men’s Basketball Defender of the Week on Monday.

Kawaha, a senior from Hilo, combined for 46 points in victories over Holy Names and Fresno Pacific.

In the process, Kawaha became the Vulcans’ all-time leading scorer with 1,420 points.

Peat, a sophomore, totalled 12 rebounds and six blocks in wins over Holy Names and Fresno Pacific.

HPU basketball swept by Fresno Pacific

Mason Landdeck scored 16 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team lost to Fresno Pacific 64-62 on Monday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

The Sharks fell to 9-15, 5-11 PacWest, while the Sunbirds improved to 8-16, 5-12.

>> Abby Spurgin scored 21 points, but the Hawaii Pacific women lost to Fresno Pacific 72-64.

The Sharks dropped to 13-10, 11-5 PacWest, while the Sunbirds improved to 11-13, 6-11.