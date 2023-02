Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Kohala Cowboys and Moanalua Na Menehune, it’s about how you finish. Read more

For the Kohala Cowboys and Moanalua Na Menehune, it’s about how you finish.

Division I state champion Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to finish the season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Wins over Mililani and Kamehameha-Maui propelled Moanalua to No. 4 in the final ranking. Moanalua had been unranked since Christmas Day but finished strong and reached the Division I semifinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships.

Kohala lost only twice all season. The first was to Saint Louis, 45-42, in preseason. The second was a surprise defeat against Kau. After that, the Cowboys won 15 games in a row, including the D-II state final against University. The hot finish vaulted Kohala (18-2) to No. 10 in the poll.

Saint Louis (27-7): ILH and state champion. All key players are underclassmen, led by sophomore Pupu Sepulona, the State Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Junior center Jordan Posiulai and sophomore point guard Shancin Revuelto were also selected all-tournament.

Campbell (26-6): In a year flooded by underclass talent, the Sabers put together a core of seniors and juniors that peaked at the right time, reaching the state final before losing 41-39 to Saint Louis. The core, including all-tournament pick Rondell Blenman-Villarreal, will graduate, but Miles Hornage will return following his strong performance in the state tourney.

Maryknoll (30-8): All-tourney selection Justin Yap and forward Fabian Camacho will be difficult to replace, but Zion Milare, Hunter Marumoto and Rome Lilio are basketball-first players who will make the Spartans formidable again.

Kailua (23-7): PG Jonny Philbrick (20 ppg) will graduate, but junior C Koa Donnelly, sophomore G Elijah Stietzel and freshman wings Maddox Pung and Dylan Kunz will form a strong starting unit.

Kahuku (21-5): A nine-game win streak was derailed by Leilehua in the OIA quarterfinals. Big Red then gave Campbell its toughest battle in the state tourney before the Sabers lost to Saint Louis. Double-double machine and All-State football player Leonard Ah You will be missed. So will outgoing seniors Ben Holakeituai and Brock Fonoimoana, but G Kahler Vendiola and F/C Kache Kaio will be back. The emergence of freshman G Mystique Akina-Watson is promising.

Mililani (18-5): The senior-heavy Trojans will lose PG Jayden Kipapa, G J Marxen and F Creighton Ofsonka to graduation. Sophomore guards LeCedric Brown and Roman Gabriel will help lead the new core next season.

Punahou (21-9): The junior-heavy Buffanblu will bring back most of their core next season, led by G/F Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas, C Kekai Burnett and G Dillon Kellner.

‘Iolani (20-11): Guards Akila Indalecio and Kyle Koga will graduate, but big men Kaimana Lau Kong, Casey Lyons and Luke Tobin will return. The key will be junior guard Nela Taliauli, who suffered a season-ending injury before ILH season began.

Kohala (19-2): Six Cowboys will graduate, including Trever Figueroa and Easton Hoshida, but freshman and D-II all-tournament Most Outstanding Player Layden Kauka, sophomores Isaac Libron and Jaydon Hook, and junior Landon Kauka return. Landon Kauka was also chosen to the all-tourney team.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 13, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (11) (27-7, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 110 1

> def. No. 6 Kailua 51-48, Wednesday

> won at Moanalua 47-34, Thursday

> def. No. 3 Campbell 41-39, Friday

STATE CHAMPION

2. Campbell (26-6, 10-1 OIA reg. season) 97 3

> def. No. 9 Kahuku 43-40, Wednesday

> def. No. 2 Maryknoll 46-38 (2 OT), Thursday

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 41-39, Friday

3. Maryknoll (30-8, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 87 2

> def. No. 8 Leilehua 56-37, Monday

> def. KS-Maui 41-19, Wednesday

> lost to No. 3 Campbell 46-38 (2 OT), Thursday

> def. Moanalua 63-60, Friday

4. Moanalua (17-12, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 71 NR

> won at Mililani 60-56, Monday

> def. KS-Hawaii 54-49, Wednesday

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 47-34, Thursday

> lost to No. 2 Maryknoll 63-60, Friday

5, Kailua (23-7, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 50 6

> won at Lahainaluna 82-53, Monday

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 51-48, Wednesday

> def. KS-Hawaii 62-58, Thursday

> lost to No. 9 Kahuku 49-47, Friday

6. Kahuku (21-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 42 9

> won at Konawaena 52-35, Monday

> lost to No. 3 Campbell 43-40, Wednesday

> def. KS-Maui 51-44 (OT), Thursday

> def. No. 6 Kailua 49-47, Friday

7. Mililani (18-5, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 35 4

> lost to Moanalua 60-56, Monday

8. Punahou (21-9, 5-5 ILH reg. season) 33 5

9. ‘Iolani (20-11, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 32 4

10. Kohala (18-2, 9-1 BIIF reg. season) 30 NR

> won at Kalani 55-45, Wednesday

> def. Hawaii Baptist 61-45, Thursday

> def. University 40-38, Friday

DIVISION II STATE CHAMPION

No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 8), No. 10 Kamehameha (No. 10).