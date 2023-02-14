‘Iolani’s Stone Miller has followed the strokes of his competitive swimming parents
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:15 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani swimmer Stone Miller went through a warmup at the Oahu Club in Hawaii Kai on Monday. Miller has won eight state medals, five gold, in his prep career.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani swimmer Stone Miller won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle and also swam on two winning relay teams during Saturday’s state championships. Miller posed in the Oahu Club pool in Hawaii Kai on Monday.