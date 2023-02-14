comscore ‘Iolani’s Stone Miller has followed the strokes of his competitive swimming parents
‘Iolani’s Stone Miller has followed the strokes of his competitive swimming parents

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM  ‘Iolani swimmer Stone Miller went through a warmup at the Oahu Club in Hawaii Kai on Monday. Miller has won eight state medals, five gold, in his prep career.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani swimmer Stone Miller won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle and also swam on two winning relay teams during Saturday’s state championships. Miller posed in the Oahu Club pool in Hawaii Kai on Monday.

Between the miles in the pool and miles on the road, Stone Miller found enough time to become elite in two worlds.

