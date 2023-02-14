Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 14, 2023 Today Updated 10:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. VOLLEYBALL College meN NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll Pts Rec PV 1. Hawaii (22) 330 9-0 1 2. UCLA 299 11-1 4 3. Penn State 292 9-1 3 4. Long Beach State 267 6-2 2 5. Grand Canyon 241 11-0 5 6. UC Irvine 215 9-3 7 7. Pepperdine 191 8-4 6 8. BYU 161 8-2 10 9. Stanford 154 7-4 8 10. Ohio State 130 9-3 11 11. Ball State 111 6-4 9 12. Southern California 96 6-4 12 13. Loyola-Chicago 63 9-2 13 14. CSUN 35 8-5 15 15. Charleston 17 11-0 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lewis 13; UC Santa Barbara 13. BASEBALL COLLEGE At Central Oahu Regional Park Sunday Game 1 Minn.-Crookston 21, Hawaii Pacific 13. W—Josh Dykhoff. Leading hitters—MC: Caden Headlee 4-6, 4 runs, 4 RBIsBen Goelz 3-7, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Mike Hallquist 3-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jake Hjelle 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Teddy Giefer 2 RBIs; Danny Wensloff 2 runs; Zeke Hass 2 runs; Mitch Goodwin 4 runs; Sawyer Satrom 2-4, 3 RBIs. HPU: Nicholas Jio 3-5, 2 runs; Cole Kashimoto 2-3, 4 runs; Tejean Smith 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kota Suzuki 2-6, 2b, 2 RBIs; Richard Higa 2-5, 3b; Noah Hata 2-4. Game 2 Hawaii Pacific 10, Minn.-Crookston 3, 7 inn. W—Travis Johnson. Leading hitters—HPU: Nicholas Jio 2 RBIs; Cole Kashimoto 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Frankie Peralez 2-3, 2 runs; Noah Hata 2 runs. MC: Chris Boeller HR. Previous Story Warriors earn 2 Big West volleyball honors Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 14, 2023