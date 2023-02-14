Scoreboard – Feb. 14, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

VOLLEYBALL

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawaii (22) 330 9-0 1

2. UCLA 299 11-1 4

3. Penn State 292 9-1 3

4. Long Beach State 267 6-2 2

5. Grand Canyon 241 11-0 5

6. UC Irvine 215 9-3 7

7. Pepperdine 191 8-4 6

8. BYU 161 8-2 10

9. Stanford 154 7-4 8

10. Ohio State 130 9-3 11

11. Ball State 111 6-4 9

12. Southern California 96 6-4 12

13. Loyola-Chicago 63 9-2 13

14. CSUN 35 8-5 15

15. Charleston 17 11-0 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lewis 13; UC Santa Barbara 13.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Sunday

Game 1

Minn.-Crookston 21, Hawaii Pacific 13. W—Josh Dykhoff.

Leading hitters—MC: Caden Headlee 4-6, 4 runs, 4 RBIsBen Goelz 3-7, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Mike Hallquist 3-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jake Hjelle 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Teddy Giefer 2 RBIs; Danny Wensloff 2 runs; Zeke Hass 2 runs; Mitch Goodwin 4 runs; Sawyer Satrom 2-4, 3 RBIs. HPU: Nicholas Jio 3-5, 2 runs; Cole Kashimoto 2-3, 4 runs; Tejean Smith 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kota Suzuki 2-6, 2b,

2 RBIs; Richard Higa 2-5, 3b; Noah Hata 2-4.

Game 2

Hawaii Pacific 10, Minn.-Crookston 3,

7 inn. W—Travis Johnson.

Leading hitters—HPU: Nicholas Jio

2 RBIs; Cole Kashimoto 2-3, 2b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Frankie Peralez 2-3, 2 runs; Noah Hata 2 runs. MC: Chris Boeller HR.