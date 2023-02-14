Bellator MMA to hold 2 Hawaii events in April, with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane making final run at world title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is coming home for one final run in BellatorMMA.

The former flyweight world champion will co-main event the second night of a two-night Bellator event at the Blaisdell Arena on April 21-22, the organization officially announced this evening.

Macfarlane (12-2), ranked No. 3 at 125 pounds, will fight No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1) at Bellator 295 on April 22, which is headlined by the final of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix featuring interim champion Raufeon Stots (19-1) against Patchy Mix (17-1).

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday.

Bellator 294, which takes place April 21, will be open only to military and first responders. The main event is a flyweight world title fight between champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) and No. 4-ranked DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1).

Both cards will be broadcast on Showtime.

Macfarlane, who suffered a neck injury in a loss by unanimous decision to Justine Kish last year at the Blaisdell, said this is her final run at a world title as a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

“I’m done after this, so if you want to see me fight again, you better come to the Blaisdell,” Macfarlane said this afternoon after landing in Hawaii. “This is my last run to get back my belt. I know the winner of this fight is going to get the next title shot and that fight is going down Friday night with the current champ and my former teammate, Liz Carmouche.”

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros, Kamehameha alum Kai Kamaka, Maui’s Bobby King and Sumiko Inaba and Wahiawa’s Keoni Diggs are scheduled to fight on the undercard of Bellator 295.

Inaba (5-0), who has moved into the flyweight top 10 at No. 9, will fight No. 7-ranked Veta Arteaga (7-4).

For more on both Bellator cards and Macfarlane’s last run, read Wednesday’s Honolulu Star-Advertiser.