2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, in Kakaako collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:44 am
Two teenage pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Kakaako today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street at about 6:40 a.m.

EMS treated both pedestrians. One was taken in critical condition to a hospital and the other was taken in stable condition.

Honolulu police have closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

