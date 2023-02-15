2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, in Kakaako collision

Two teenage pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Kakaako today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street at about 6:40 a.m.
EMS treated both pedestrians. One was taken in critical condition to a hospital and the other was taken in stable condition.
Honolulu police have closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue to investigate.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.