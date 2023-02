Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to impose a 30% tax on all gambling trips to Las Vegas and ban all gambling advertising is emblematic of his strongly held Marxist views. Read more

State Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to impose a 30% tax on all gambling trips to Las Vegas and ban all gambling advertising is emblematic of his strongly held Marxist views.

Just because he doesn’t like gambling personally, he thinks he has the right to impose his beliefs on Hawaii citizens and take away their right to choose. He is attacking the middle class and poor, who have the right to choose where they spend the remainder of their hard-earned money after they pay for Chang’s salary and fund his pet projects.

Where does this end? Does Chang think we should all stop eating meat? Or stop having a cocktail at parties? Or stop eating dessert? Maybe he thinks we should only be eating vegetarian?

We can’t allow this crawl toward Marxism. We must remain a free people and not subjects of politicians. We need to return to politicians working for us. We are not their children nor their subjects. Teach the entitled Chang this lesson the next time he runs for office.

Anthony Paresa

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter