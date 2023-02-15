Letter: Likelike Highway work already needs repairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I do hope the contractors doing the work on the town side of the Likelike Highway are being required to fix problems at their own expense.

There are many bumps and dips, and the ponding of water where the side of the highway is now higher than the travel lane.

There already are deteriorating areas on the Kaneohe-bound lane near the tunnel that have “ripples” in the thin skin.

Lance Bateman

Kalihi Valley

