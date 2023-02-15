Editorial | Letters Letter: Likelike Highway work already needs repairs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I do hope the contractors doing the work on the town side of the Likelike Highway are being required to fix problems at their own expense. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I do hope the contractors doing the work on the town side of the Likelike Highway are being required to fix problems at their own expense. There are many bumps and dips, and the ponding of water where the side of the highway is now higher than the travel lane. There already are deteriorating areas on the Kaneohe-bound lane near the tunnel that have “ripples” in the thin skin. Lance Bateman Kalihi Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade