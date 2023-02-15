comscore Letter: Likelike Highway work already needs repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Likelike Highway work already needs repairs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I do hope the contractors doing the work on the town side of the Likelike Highway are being required to fix problems at their own expense. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade

Scroll Up