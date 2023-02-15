comscore Letter: Maybe politicians should resign after 10 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Maybe politicians should resign after 10 years

I didn’t have to turn to the comics for my Sunday laugh. It was provided on the front page by state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz believing University of Hawaii President David Lassner “has run his course” because “he’s been there 10 years; that’s kind of long already” (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12). Read more

