Letter: Maybe politicians should resign after 10 years

I didn’t have to turn to the comics for my Sunday laugh. It was provided on the front page by state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz believing University of Hawaii President David Lassner “has run his course” because “he’s been there 10 years; that’s kind of long already” (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12) . Read more

How long has Dela Cruz been in office? Maybe all of our 10 years-plus politicians should resign so our state could go to the next level, not just the university.

Pat Paterson

Moiliili

