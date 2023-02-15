comscore Letter: Neighborhood street still in unsafe condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Neighborhood street still in unsafe condition

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On a recent trip back home, I had the occasion to drive up Mona Street in Aina Haina. I lived there until 1995. The road was always freaky and I was appalled as to the condition of the road. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade

Scroll Up