Letter: Neighborhood street still in unsafe condition

On a recent trip back home, I had the occasion to drive up Mona Street in Aina Haina. I lived there until 1995. The road was always freaky and I was appalled as to the condition of the road.

It’s not safe. There are steel plates that have been there for years. Why is something not done to rectify this horrific condition? Tommy Waters is supposed to be a great City Council member and yet, no attention to Mona Street has been given to the residents.

I moved to the mainland because I couldn’t continue living in a state where there are so many things wrong — so much inequity in government and the Democrats patting themselves on the back for a supposedly well-run state.

That’s a lot of hogwash! Another mess is the rail system, which is the laughingstock of Honolulu up here in Washington. So mismanaged.

Well, it’s been 27 years of no action on Mona Street. How much longer do you expect residents to put up with it?

Gayle Nakama

Bonney Lake, Wash.

