Letter: Phil Arnone could be Hawaii’s Mr. Television

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Longtime television producer and director Phil Arnone died over the weekend after a lengthy illness. Read more

Longtime television producer and director Phil Arnone died over the weekend after a lengthy illness. Those of us who had the privilege of working with him in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond all benefited from his unique understanding of the power and potential of television to inform and entertain.

I think if anyone set a standard for excellence and deserves to be called Mr. Television in Hawaii, Phil’s the one.

Jim Manke

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter