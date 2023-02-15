Editorial | Letters Letter: Phil Arnone could be Hawaii’s Mr. Television Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Longtime television producer and director Phil Arnone died over the weekend after a lengthy illness. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Longtime television producer and director Phil Arnone died over the weekend after a lengthy illness. Those of us who had the privilege of working with him in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond all benefited from his unique understanding of the power and potential of television to inform and entertain. I think if anyone set a standard for excellence and deserves to be called Mr. Television in Hawaii, Phil’s the one. Jim Manke Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade