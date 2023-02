Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It happened about a minute after a United flight left Kahului Airport on Dec. 18 — the same day a Hawaiian Airlines flight heading toward Honolulu was buffeted by severe turbulence, injuring 36. After rising to 2,200 feet, the Boeing 777-200, carrying an undisclosed number of passengers, suddenly dropped perilously to just 775 feet above the ocean.

The plane recovered from its nosedive, termed “very atypical and very serious” by a former control tower operator; but a United spokesman said pilots are receiving additional, unspecified training.

Good to know, but more details would be welcome.