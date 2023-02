Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two of the five Hawaii Supreme Court justices, Michael Wilson and Paula Nakayama, are stepping down this year as they reach 70, the court’s mandatory retirement age. Their replacements will have a significant impact on future rulings.

A change in Judicial Selection Commission rules requires it to make the list of applicants public, so comments, due March 13, can factor into the decisionmaking. The list of applicant names and details on how to submit comments are online (808ne.ws/JudicialSelection).