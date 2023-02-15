comscore Hawaiian Telcom spends $160M to push fiber network | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom spends $160M to push fiber network

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Hawaiian Telcom invested over $160 million in private capital in 2022 to expand its statewide fiber network, increase its network capacity and support its technology and communications solutions for customers. Read more

